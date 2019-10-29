All apartments in Elfers
4516 Nimmer Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

4516 Nimmer Dr

4516 Nimmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Nimmer Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Shamrock Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, pet friendly, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located just 2 minutes from HWY 19 and just 6 minutes from vibrant downtown New Port Richey. Eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans and cedar lined closets. Spacious indoor laundry room includes large capacity front load high efficiency washer and dryer. Large backyard is fully fenced with 2 shade trees for your pets. New windows with blinds and newer AC unit will keep your energy bills low. Home also features bonus / sunroom, fresh paint, tile throughout and plenty of storage, all in a family friendly community. Schedule your viewing today! All utilities are the tenant responsibility. 2 pets max may be considered with additional security deposit and pet rent.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee. Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Nimmer Dr have any available units?
4516 Nimmer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 4516 Nimmer Dr have?
Some of 4516 Nimmer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Nimmer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Nimmer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Nimmer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Nimmer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Nimmer Dr offer parking?
No, 4516 Nimmer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4516 Nimmer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Nimmer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Nimmer Dr have a pool?
No, 4516 Nimmer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Nimmer Dr have accessible units?
No, 4516 Nimmer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Nimmer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Nimmer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Nimmer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4516 Nimmer Dr has units with air conditioning.
