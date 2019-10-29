4516 Nimmer Dr

Amenities
This spacious, pet friendly, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is conveniently located just 2 minutes from HWY 19 and just 6 minutes from vibrant downtown New Port Richey. Eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans and cedar lined closets. Spacious indoor laundry room includes large capacity front load high efficiency washer and dryer. Large backyard is fully fenced with 2 shade trees for your pets. New windows with blinds and newer AC unit will keep your energy bills low. Home also features bonus / sunroom, fresh paint, tile throughout and plenty of storage, all in a family friendly community. Schedule your viewing today! All utilities are the tenant responsibility. 2 pets max may be considered with additional security deposit and pet rent.
$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee. Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
