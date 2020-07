Amenities

garage recently renovated

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with one car garage - This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been nicely updated and is in a great location right off Troublecreek in New Port Richey. Close to shopping, Schools and restaurants. Extra room off the kitchen could be used for Dining or office area. Call now for a private showing.



(RLNE5302692)