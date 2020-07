Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

For information or to schedule a showing appointment, please call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Recently vacated 3 bedroom in Colonial Hills ready to rent. Split bedrooms, new roof in 2019, newer kitchen appliances, & ceramic tile flooring throughout. The Backyard is fenced in & has a patio area. The outdoor space is perfect for grilling & entertaining. Up to 2 pets up to 35 lbs. will be considered. Dog(s) must be a non-aggressive breed.