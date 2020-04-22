All apartments in Elfers
Elfers, FL
3702 MORLEY DRIVE
3702 MORLEY DRIVE

3702 Morley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Morley Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Walk into an open floor plan. Large living room to accommodate the entire family. Dining opens to the spacious kitchen. Good size rooms with closets. New AC. Screened in lanai to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. 1 car garage. 2nd full bath in garage. Fenced yard. Come take a look before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3702 MORLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 3702 MORLEY DRIVE's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 MORLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3702 MORLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 MORLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 MORLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3702 MORLEY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

