3702 MORLEY DRIVE

Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Walk into an open floor plan. Large living room to accommodate the entire family. Dining opens to the spacious kitchen. Good size rooms with closets. New AC. Screened in lanai to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. 1 car garage. 2nd full bath in garage. Fenced yard. Come take a look before it's gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
