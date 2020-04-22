3702 MORLEY DRIVE

Amenities

garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Walk into an open floor plan. Large living room to accommodate the entire family. Dining opens to the spacious kitchen. Good size rooms with closets. New AC. Screened in lanai to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. 1 car garage. 2nd full bath in garage. Fenced yard. Come take a look before it's gone.