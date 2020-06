Amenities

The home features a living room and family room, as well as a screened porch. It is a 2 bedroom, possible 3rd bedroom, with 1.5 baths. The back yard is spacious, and more than 3/4 of it is fenced. Very close to shopping, and just a few miles from parks and a beach. Easy commute to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.