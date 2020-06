Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available for immediate occupancy, this updated three bedroom home has granite counters, solid wood cabinets with porcelain tile floors throughout and updated bathrooms. An oversize one car garage, inside laundry room and screened porch to the rear, are additional features. The roof was replaced in 2016 and new windows were installed two years ago. This home is well cared for and is sure to please your fussiest renters.