Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

8716 KENYON VIEW COURT

8716 Kenyon View Ct · (813) 802-8519
Location

8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling. The home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with an oversized bathroom with a double sink. The home has a eat in kitchen and bar. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a walkin shower and walk in closet. The home is a solid block construction and has a huge loft. The home has beautiful landscaping and has a paved driveway. The home is equiped with w/d hook up . The home is decked out with hurricane windows and shutters. Every room has huge closets and ceiling fans in each room. The home also has a one car garage and a deck on the back for enjoying the Florida weather. The home has a brand new Ac, water heater, and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have any available units?
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have?
Some of 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT does offer parking.
Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8716 KENYON VIEW COURT has units with air conditioning.
