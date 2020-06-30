8625 MALLARD RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(AVAILABLE NOW) Move In Today! For Rent -GRAND RESERVE Carrollwood Tampa Condo Pool! Gated! - Excellent Carrollwood Tampa location near Dale Mabry Hwy & Waters on Humphrey. POOL! HOT-TUB! FITNESS! NATURE PATHS! PATIOS! Inviting Interiors & Tree Lined Grounds near local businesses, shops & Downtown! (Available NOW) For Rent: $925 ... Deposit: $925 ... 1 Bed / 1 Bath ... 581 Sq Ft- ... Gated Parking +Visitor Spaces ... Laundry Facilities On Site ... No Tenant Pets Allowed (HOA rule) ... Community Name: GRAND RESERVE