8423 Camden St Apt D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS ATTRACTIVE 2/2 CONDO IS LOCATED IN A BUILDING OF 4 UNITS. ENJOY ALL APPLIANCES, CENTRAL AC, FLOORING, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS & TILED FLOORS. THIS PRETTY HOME INCLUDES A GREAT LAYOUT WITH LIVING ROOM AND TWO NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS WITH LARGE SHOWER, SHARED BACK YARD WITH LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED; WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UPS. ALARM SYSTEM IN UNIT

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS AFFORDABLE NICE HOME WITH AMPLE PARKING AND LOCATED CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, BUS LINE AND MORE! PETS CONSIDERED. CALL TODAY TO SEE THE HOME! READY FOR AUGUST!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.