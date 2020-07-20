7810 N Saint Vincent St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR/2BA Home ft Gorgeous Pool & Stunning Kitchen in Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a very convenient Tampa location. Fantastic access to various dining, shopping, entertainment, fitness and hospital options. This comfortable home features tiling throughout the interior, wood laminate in bedrooms. Spacious stunning kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, large island with breakfast bar perfect for family breakfast meals and or entertaining friends and guests. The home boasts large rooms and plenty of extra space and storage. The backyard offers a screened lanai and gorgeous pool for long lounging pool days or family backyard barbecues and get togethers. Make this home yours today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.



(RLNE4890571)