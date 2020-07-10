4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome home to the GATED community of Whispering Oaks in the Carrollwood Area of Tampa! This gorgeous home is in pristine condition and now available for immediate occupancy. The inviting open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 1,852 sq ft. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET at all! Vaulted ceilings throughout and the large open kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry, pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast dining nook. The stainless steel appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, smooth surface range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The great room includes a built-in entertainment center with surround sound. There is also a formal dining room that could be alternatively used as a den or office. The master suite features a generous walk-in closet with custom closet system. The master bathroom includes dual vanity sinks, marble counter-top, separate stand up shower and garden tub. There is an inside utility room with washer and dryer included, or feel free to bring your own set. The large backyard is fully fenced and has an oversized lanai that is screened with tile flooring. This home is centrally located to shopping, dining, hospitals, international airport, interstates, business districts, attractions, parks and beaches. Schedule your personalized viewing of this property today! ONLY 1 SMALL PET ALLOWED, MAX 35