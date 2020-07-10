All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE

4620 Whispering Wind Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4620 Whispering Wind Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Whispering Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to the GATED community of Whispering Oaks in the Carrollwood Area of Tampa! This gorgeous home is in pristine condition and now available for immediate occupancy. The inviting open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and 1,852 sq ft. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET at all! Vaulted ceilings throughout and the large open kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry, pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast dining nook. The stainless steel appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, smooth surface range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The great room includes a built-in entertainment center with surround sound. There is also a formal dining room that could be alternatively used as a den or office. The master suite features a generous walk-in closet with custom closet system. The master bathroom includes dual vanity sinks, marble counter-top, separate stand up shower and garden tub. There is an inside utility room with washer and dryer included, or feel free to bring your own set. The large backyard is fully fenced and has an oversized lanai that is screened with tile flooring. This home is centrally located to shopping, dining, hospitals, international airport, interstates, business districts, attractions, parks and beaches. Schedule your personalized viewing of this property today! ONLY 1 SMALL PET ALLOWED, MAX 35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have any available units?
4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have?
Some of 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 WHISPERING WIND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Parking
Egypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa