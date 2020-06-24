All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
3430 Arbor Oaks Ct
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

3430 Arbor Oaks Ct

3430 Arbor Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3430 Arbor Oaks Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is an adorable 2/2.5 townhome. First floor with kitchen, dining, living room area, including screened porch.
Fence in yard. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

View the youtube video:
https://youtu.be/mxBFsZV3K3c (copy and paste link)
$1250 Monthly Rent
$1250 Deposit
Call Johana 813.333.2332

HOA Application and Approval required

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct have any available units?
3430 Arbor Oaks Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
Is 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Arbor Oaks Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct offer parking?
No, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct have a pool?
No, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct have accessible units?
No, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Arbor Oaks Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa