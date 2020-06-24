3430 Arbor Oaks Ct

Amenities
This is an adorable 2/2.5 townhome. First floor with kitchen, dining, living room area, including screened porch.
Fence in yard. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
View the youtube video:
https://youtu.be/mxBFsZV3K3c (copy and paste link)
$1250 Monthly Rent
$1250 Deposit
Call Johana 813.333.2332
HOA Application and Approval required
$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.