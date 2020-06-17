2430 Pine Tree Drive

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Florida Shores 3 bedroom 2 bath *furnished* house now available! Split plan, block construction with a HUGE yard with excellent side & back yard access. Owner would prefer 6-12 month lease, but might be willing to extend longer. Zoned for Edgewater Elementary, New Smyrna Middle, & New Smyrna High School (per https://ww2.volusia.k12.fl.us/zoning/zoning.asp).



Available now! No smoking/no pets. $1395/month, 1st mo rent & security deposit required for move-in, background/credit check required.