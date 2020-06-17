All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like 2430 Pine Tree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, FL
/
2430 Pine Tree Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

2430 Pine Tree Drive

2430 Pine Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2430 Pine Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32141
Florida Shores

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Florida Shores 3 bedroom 2 bath *furnished* house now available! Split plan, block construction with a HUGE yard with excellent side & back yard access. Owner would prefer 6-12 month lease, but might be willing to extend longer. Zoned for Edgewater Elementary, New Smyrna Middle, & New Smyrna High School (per https://ww2.volusia.k12.fl.us/zoning/zoning.asp).

Available now! No smoking/no pets. $1395/month, 1st mo rent & security deposit required for move-in, background/credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive have any available units?
2430 Pine Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, FL.
Is 2430 Pine Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Pine Tree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Pine Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Pine Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Pine Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgewater 2 BedroomsEdgewater 3 Bedrooms
Edgewater Apartments with BalconyEdgewater Furnished Apartments
Edgewater Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus