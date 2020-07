Amenities

FLORIDA SHORES POOL HOME - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in Florida Shores. Large lot with fenced in yard. Large screened patio and screened pool. Over 1,500 sqft of living space. Kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. W/D hook up available. Tile floors throughout with laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. Detached work shop/studio/game room. Also storage shed available for use. No smoking. Lawn and pool maintenance included. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2647097)