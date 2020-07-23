Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Eatonville, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eatonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
210 N. East Street Unit B
210 N East St, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
210 N. East Street Unit B Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Eatonville/Maitland, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Eatonville Lawrence! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Results within 1 mile of Eatonville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
20 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
21 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
136 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 02:53 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 House for rent in Maitland / Winter Park area. Lake access with partial lake view. Private fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7625 Avonwood Ct.
7625 Avonwood Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1220 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA Home near 434 & Maitland Blvd! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,220 sqft beautiful home sits on a large lot with a fenced in backyard and is shaded by lots of trees.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage- MOVE-IN SPECIAL! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL- We will take $250 off your first month of rent if you move in by July 31st! his spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - PENDING - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Eatonville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
53 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
41 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,243
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
21 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
12 Units Available
Colonial Town Center
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-4 and FL-408. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
80 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
44 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,315
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
80 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
16 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,041
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eatonville, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eatonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

