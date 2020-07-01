/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:30 PM
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eatonville, FL
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
514 Carver Blvd.
514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Eatonville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
$
21 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
54 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,682
1486 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
132 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 24 at 04:26pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1218 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
155 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
854 Carlson Dr
854 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
925 sqft
Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area. Recently remodeled kitchen, 3 BR /2 BA home with detached 2-car garage, plus carport.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1632 Gulfview Drive
1632 Gulfview Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1362 sqft
Maitland town home - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome. 1 car garage, fenced patio, living and family rooms. Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom very large. Community pool. Association approval required. Presented by Jim Payne.
1 of 26
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 33
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2425 Legacy Lake Dr
2425 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Maitland Townhome in Gated Community - Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Look Floors in Living Areas- 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, pool, clubhouse, gated community- Attached 2 car garage, Beautiful View of Fountain Out of Living room and Master bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.
1 of 21
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2028 Albert Lee Parkway
2028 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1040 WINDGROVE TRAIL
1040 Windgrove Trail, Maitland, FL
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available for lease.
1 of 37
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1261 BLESSING STREET
1261 Blessing Street, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy RESORT-STYLE LIVING located in the gated lakefront community of Montacino/Enclave at Maitland. This luxurious 4 bedroom, 2.5bath mediterranean style townhouse includes a one car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
7915 Chartreux Ln
7915 Chartreux Lane, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2042 sqft
Spacious single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. Will not last long! Rent includes lawn care. Home interior and exterior was recently painted and renovated! GORGEOUS single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. 4 bedrooms 2.
1 of 23
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.
Results within 5 miles of Eatonville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1323 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 01:31pm
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1474 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
46 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLFern Park, FLForest City, FLLongwood, FL