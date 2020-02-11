545 Clark Street

Amenities

1,900+ Sq Ft 3 bed / 2.5 bath Home in Eatonville - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Eatonville FL. The home is on a quiet street with a fenced yard and a large 2 car rear garage. Interior of the home has plenty of space including an enclosed porch, formal living and dining rooms, a huge kitchen, and family room. The washer and dryer hookup is in a spacious laundry room allowing for plenty of storage. The master bath features a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Make an appointment to see this home today!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2729085)