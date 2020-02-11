All apartments in Eatonville
Eatonville, FL
545 Clark Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

545 Clark Street

545 Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

545 Clark Street, Eatonville, FL 32751
Eatonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1,900+ Sq Ft 3 bed / 2.5 bath Home in Eatonville - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Eatonville FL. The home is on a quiet street with a fenced yard and a large 2 car rear garage. Interior of the home has plenty of space including an enclosed porch, formal living and dining rooms, a huge kitchen, and family room. The washer and dryer hookup is in a spacious laundry room allowing for plenty of storage. The master bath features a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. Make an appointment to see this home today!
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2729085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Clark Street have any available units?
545 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatonville, FL.
Is 545 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatonville.
Does 545 Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 545 Clark Street offers parking.
Does 545 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 545 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 545 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 Clark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Clark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Clark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
