Home
/
Eatonville, FL
/
4 Deacon Jones
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Deacon Jones

4 Deacon Jones Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4 Deacon Jones Boulevard, Eatonville, FL 32810
Eatonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home with covered carport and separate laundry room. Fully equipped kitchen with range, dishwasher, refrigerator. Tile floors. Enclosed front porch. Close to shopping, Interstate 4, Maitland Center and nearby bus stop. Call 407-499-8090 enter 4 and you will be sent the available showing times. This home is ready for move-in now! Showings for vacant property, please plan on moving in no later than 2 weeks from your application date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Deacon Jones have any available units?
4 Deacon Jones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatonville, FL.
What amenities does 4 Deacon Jones have?
Some of 4 Deacon Jones's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Deacon Jones currently offering any rent specials?
4 Deacon Jones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Deacon Jones pet-friendly?
No, 4 Deacon Jones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatonville.
Does 4 Deacon Jones offer parking?
Yes, 4 Deacon Jones offers parking.
Does 4 Deacon Jones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Deacon Jones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Deacon Jones have a pool?
No, 4 Deacon Jones does not have a pool.
Does 4 Deacon Jones have accessible units?
No, 4 Deacon Jones does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Deacon Jones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Deacon Jones has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Deacon Jones have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Deacon Jones has units with air conditioning.

