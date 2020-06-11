All apartments in East Lake
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E

3380 Crystal Court East · No Longer Available
Location

3380 Crystal Court East, East Lake, FL 34685
Crystal Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Great Area close to shopping, John Chestnut Park, YMCA, Golf Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have any available units?
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have?
Some of 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E currently offering any rent specials?
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E pet-friendly?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E offer parking?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not offer parking.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have a pool?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not have a pool.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have accessible units?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not have units with air conditioning.
