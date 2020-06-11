Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E
3380 Crystal Court East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3380 Crystal Court East, East Lake, FL 34685
Crystal Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Area close to shopping, John Chestnut Park, YMCA, Golf Course
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have any available units?
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have?
Some of 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E currently offering any rent specials?
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E pet-friendly?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake
.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E offer parking?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not offer parking.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have a pool?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not have a pool.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have accessible units?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3380 CRYSTAL COURT E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685
Similar Pages
East Lake 1 Bedrooms
East Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
East Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Odessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
The Meadows, FL
Port Richey, FL
Brookridge, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg