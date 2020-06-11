All apartments in East Lake
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:19 AM

2820 WENDOVER TERRACE

2820 Wendover Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Wendover Terrace, East Lake, FL 34685
Lake Tarpon Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, modern appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have any available units?
2820 WENDOVER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have?
Some of 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2820 WENDOVER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 WENDOVER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
