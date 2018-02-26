All apartments in East Lake
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

2402 BRYAN LANE

2402 Bryan Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Bryan Ln, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This 5 bedroom 4 bath waterfront pool home.
Living on beautiful Lake Tarpon, on a peninsula at the end of a gated road is like living in your own private paradise. This waterfront home offers wonderful spaces for family living as well as entertaining in a private setting. The striking two- story living room is open to a formal dining room set off by decorative columns and a sitting area with display cabinets. The upstairs loft would make a great library or play/homework area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 51/2 baths. The master is conveniently located on the first floor. The breakfast area and family room have wood floors and are open to an island kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters. A spacious, gracious home with over 7,000 square feet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Walk to your dock and enjoy nature or relax by your pool. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 BRYAN LANE have any available units?
2402 BRYAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2402 BRYAN LANE have?
Some of 2402 BRYAN LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 BRYAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2402 BRYAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 BRYAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2402 BRYAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2402 BRYAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2402 BRYAN LANE offers parking.
Does 2402 BRYAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 BRYAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 BRYAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2402 BRYAN LANE has a pool.
Does 2402 BRYAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2402 BRYAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 BRYAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 BRYAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 BRYAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 BRYAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

