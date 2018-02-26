2402 BRYAN LANE

Amenities

Living on beautiful Lake Tarpon, on a peninsula at the end of a gated road is like living in your own private paradise. This waterfront home offers wonderful spaces for family living as well as entertaining in a private setting. The striking two- story living room is open to a formal dining room set off by decorative columns and a sitting area with display cabinets. The upstairs loft would make a great library or play/homework area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 51/2 baths. The master is conveniently located on the first floor. The breakfast area and family room have wood floors and are open to an island kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters. A spacious, gracious home with over 7,000 square feet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Walk to your dock and enjoy nature or relax by your pool. This is a must see!