1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo. Located in the peaceful neighborhood of Pine Ridge in desirable Tarpon Springs. Tile flooring throughout spacious living room and dining room. Great space in bedrooms and bathroom. Interior washer and dryer. Just minutes away from shopping centers and great dining options. Close to desirable schools for families. Short term; month to month, or long term options available.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4635526)