1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704
1000 Tarpon Woods Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1000 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685
Oaks of Tarpon Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Townhouse, 2 bedroom 2 Bath. ceramic tile thru out. Great location to transit and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have any available units?
1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have?
Some of 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 offers parking.
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 has a pool.
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 704 has units with air conditioning.
