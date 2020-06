Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Need lots of room? With 1670 sq. ft. of living space in this spacious 2 story, 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse, plus garage, space is not a problem. Large great room with sliders to outside, separate dining room, cook's kitchen. It's got it all. Ashburn Square Townhomes are convenient to all amenities and major roads so commuting is a breeze. Come see!