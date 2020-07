Amenities

Available now. No HOA approval. Tiled 1st floor and carpeted upstairs. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house with an attached garage. This town house features open living areas downstairs with 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 full bedrooms plus a bonus room! Great pond frontage and a beautiful community playground. Call today for your private showing. 1st month, +security deposit, and income at least 3 x monthly rent. Credit above 550+.