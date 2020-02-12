All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE

7866 Niagara Avenue · (813) 625-6520
Location

7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area. This ground floor condo has an open plan with newer appliances and granite countertops and beautiful floors thru out! This condo has walk in closets, an open patio with a laundry room and w/d hookups, This unit comes with one cover parking spot and plenty of guest parking. There is a manned guard gate, 2 community pools and waterside parks. The community is close to shopping, pools, USF, Temple Terrace, and all commuter routes to I-75. This home is available now , and there is an additional $50.00 Condo application and pet fee ( small pets only )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

