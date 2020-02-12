7866 NIAGARA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area. This ground floor condo has an open plan with newer appliances and granite countertops and beautiful floors thru out! This condo has walk in closets, an open patio with a laundry room and w/d hookups, This unit comes with one cover parking spot and plenty of guest parking. There is a manned guard gate, 2 community pools and waterside parks. The community is close to shopping, pools, USF, Temple Terrace, and all commuter routes to I-75. This home is available now , and there is an additional $50.00 Condo application and pet fee ( small pets only )