East Lake-Orient Park, FL
7835 Niagara Ave
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:34 AM

7835 Niagara Ave

7835 Niagara Avenue · No Longer Available
East Lake-Orient Park
Apartments with Balcony
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

7835 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
The Largest 2 bedroom Loft floor plan! Gated community along the Hillsborough River, Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bath unit with loft and screened patio in the gated community of River Oaks. Large open floor plan, new kitchen has wood cabinets (2010), living room features wood burning fireplace, laminated floors throughout and sliding glass doors to screened patio. The loft offers a great space for office or sitting area. Spacious master bedroom and master bath and with washer/dryer hookups. Complex offer tennis courts, community pool, 24 hour security and designated covered parking.
Gated community with a 24 hour security guard! The location is convenient to downtown, major expressways, The University of South Florida, Moffit Cancer Center and VA Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Niagara Ave have any available units?
7835 Niagara Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7835 Niagara Ave have?
Some of 7835 Niagara Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 Niagara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Niagara Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Niagara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7835 Niagara Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 7835 Niagara Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7835 Niagara Ave offers parking.
Does 7835 Niagara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 Niagara Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Niagara Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7835 Niagara Ave has a pool.
Does 7835 Niagara Ave have accessible units?
No, 7835 Niagara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Niagara Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7835 Niagara Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7835 Niagara Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7835 Niagara Ave has units with air conditioning.
