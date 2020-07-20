7835 Niagara Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

The Largest 2 bedroom Loft floor plan! Gated community along the Hillsborough River, Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bath unit with loft and screened patio in the gated community of River Oaks. Large open floor plan, new kitchen has wood cabinets (2010), living room features wood burning fireplace, laminated floors throughout and sliding glass doors to screened patio. The loft offers a great space for office or sitting area. Spacious master bedroom and master bath and with washer/dryer hookups. Complex offer tennis courts, community pool, 24 hour security and designated covered parking.

Gated community with a 24 hour security guard! The location is convenient to downtown, major expressways, The University of South Florida, Moffit Cancer Center and VA Hospital.