7513 E 23rd Ave

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with COVERED FRONT PORCH and STORAGE SHED on corner lot in Tampa is the home for you! You will love the oversize eat-in kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW WOOD CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW SINK & FAUCET, and all NEW LIGHTING, and LAUNDRY closet with washer/dryer hookup. Great space for family gatherings and entertaining guests! The living room has beautiful TILED FLOORING and plenty of windows to bring in the natural lighting. Most everything in this home is new! NEW ROOF, NEW AC, NEW TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES, NEW TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW WINDOOWS, NEW WINDOW BLINDS, NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW BATHROOMS WITH NEW TUBS, NEW VANITIES AND FAUCETS. This home is PET FRIENDLY too (breed restrictions may apply) MOVE IN READY! Centrally located just off of Orient Rd and E Broadway Ave, less than 15 minute drive to DOWNTOWN TAMPA! easy access to I-4 AND I-75, Hard Rock Casino, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! CONTACT US NOW TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.



Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.

