All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7513 E 23rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7513 E 23rd Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7513 E 23rd Ave

7513 23rd Avenue · (321) 351-4228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7513 23rd Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with COVERED FRONT PORCH and STORAGE SHED on corner lot in Tampa is the home for you! You will love the oversize eat-in kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW WOOD CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW SINK & FAUCET, and all NEW LIGHTING, and LAUNDRY closet with washer/dryer hookup. Great space for family gatherings and entertaining guests! The living room has beautiful TILED FLOORING and plenty of windows to bring in the natural lighting. Most everything in this home is new! NEW ROOF, NEW AC, NEW TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER, NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES, NEW TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW WINDOOWS, NEW WINDOW BLINDS, NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW BATHROOMS WITH NEW TUBS, NEW VANITIES AND FAUCETS. This home is PET FRIENDLY too (breed restrictions may apply) MOVE IN READY! Centrally located just off of Orient Rd and E Broadway Ave, less than 15 minute drive to DOWNTOWN TAMPA! easy access to I-4 AND I-75, Hard Rock Casino, schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and more! CONTACT US NOW TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING.

Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.
To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 E 23rd Ave have any available units?
7513 E 23rd Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7513 E 23rd Ave have?
Some of 7513 E 23rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 E 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7513 E 23rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 E 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 E 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7513 E 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 7513 E 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7513 E 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 E 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 E 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 7513 E 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7513 E 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 7513 E 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 E 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 E 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 E 23rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7513 E 23rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7513 E 23rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity