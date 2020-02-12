7422 E Mohawk Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Remodeled 3/1 Large Fenced Lot! AVAILABLE May 15 - Property Id: 254513



Beautiful! Remodeled Concrete Block Home!

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home 1 Carport!

1st, Last and Security Deposit Required!

50.00 Per Adult Credit / Back Ground Checks!

Located North of Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino!

**PLEASE READ ALL INFORMATION AND**

VIEW VIDEO PRIOR TO MAKING ANY APPOINTMENTS!!

Youtube Video Link: https://youtu.be/t1DRu_piR_s

All Ceramic Tile Flooring!

Dishwasher!

Glass Top Stove!

Side by Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator!

Kitchen Remodeled!

Newer Cabinets!

Marble Tiled Counter Top!

1 Car Carport Only!

Front Screened Porch!

1/4 Acre Fenced yard!

Central Heat & A/C!

Well Water! & Septic System!

NO WATER BILLS!$$$

NO SEWER BILLS!$$$

NO TRASH BILLS!$$

NO VICIOUS BREED ANIMALS!!



Call David Severino

Angel Realty LLC.

813-936-9559

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254513

Property Id 254513



(RLNE5678484)