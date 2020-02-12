All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7422 E Mohawk Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7422 E Mohawk Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7422 E Mohawk Ave

7422 East Mohawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7422 East Mohawk Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Remodeled 3/1 Large Fenced Lot! AVAILABLE May 15 - Property Id: 254513

Beautiful! Remodeled Concrete Block Home!
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home 1 Carport!
1st, Last and Security Deposit Required!
50.00 Per Adult Credit / Back Ground Checks!
Located North of Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino!
**PLEASE READ ALL INFORMATION AND**
VIEW VIDEO PRIOR TO MAKING ANY APPOINTMENTS!!
Youtube Video Link: https://youtu.be/t1DRu_piR_s
All Ceramic Tile Flooring!
Dishwasher!
Glass Top Stove!
Side by Side Stainless Steel Refrigerator!
Kitchen Remodeled!
Newer Cabinets!
Marble Tiled Counter Top!
1 Car Carport Only!
Front Screened Porch!
1/4 Acre Fenced yard!
Central Heat & A/C!
Well Water! & Septic System!
NO WATER BILLS!$$$
NO SEWER BILLS!$$$
NO TRASH BILLS!$$
NO VICIOUS BREED ANIMALS!!

Call David Severino
Angel Realty LLC.
813-936-9559
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254513
Property Id 254513

(RLNE5678484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have any available units?
7422 E Mohawk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have?
Some of 7422 E Mohawk Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 E Mohawk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7422 E Mohawk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 E Mohawk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7422 E Mohawk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7422 E Mohawk Ave offers parking.
Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7422 E Mohawk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have a pool?
No, 7422 E Mohawk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have accessible units?
No, 7422 E Mohawk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7422 E Mohawk Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7422 E Mohawk Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7422 E Mohawk Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa