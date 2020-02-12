7216 E EMMA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - PARDEAU SHORES - Newly Renovated, Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Stainless Steal Appliances with Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath, Washer & Dryer Connections, Off Street Parking. Ease of Access Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please text (786) 901-7957 or email tp1-00626@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5643468)