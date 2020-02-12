7216 E EMMA ST

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - PARDEAU SHORES - Newly Renovated, Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Stainless Steal Appliances with Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath, Washer & Dryer Connections, Off Street Parking. Ease of Access Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment
Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
For additional information, please text (786) 901-7957 or email tp1-00626@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE5643468)