Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

7216 E EMMA ST

7216 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

7216 East Emma Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - PARDEAU SHORES - Newly Renovated, Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Stainless Steal Appliances with Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath, Washer & Dryer Connections, Off Street Parking. Ease of Access Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please text (786) 901-7957 or email tp1-00626@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5643468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 E EMMA ST have any available units?
7216 E EMMA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7216 E EMMA ST have?
Some of 7216 E EMMA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 E EMMA ST currently offering any rent specials?
7216 E EMMA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 E EMMA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 E EMMA ST is pet friendly.
Does 7216 E EMMA ST offer parking?
Yes, 7216 E EMMA ST offers parking.
Does 7216 E EMMA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 E EMMA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 E EMMA ST have a pool?
No, 7216 E EMMA ST does not have a pool.
Does 7216 E EMMA ST have accessible units?
No, 7216 E EMMA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 E EMMA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 E EMMA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 E EMMA ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7216 E EMMA ST has units with air conditioning.

