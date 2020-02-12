All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 6403 N 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
6403 N 47th St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

6403 N 47th St

6403 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6403 North 47th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2/1 Home in Downtown Tampa! Tree lined street offers a renovated vintage home with tons of upgrades making this home highly desirable. Stepping onto the shady front porch you can see no expense was spared in updating this charming home. Neutral colors throughout just awaiting your personalized touch as you enter the foyer that opens into the open living room. Kitchen has a stainless-steel appliance package with granite counters and tile backsplash. Tile flooring throughout offers makes for easy cleaning. Bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of closet space. Shared bathroom has been completely updated with ceramic style drop in sink with large format tiles. Washer and dryer hookups are available in the laundry room. Partially fenced backyard is perfect for barbeque entertainment as the family tosses the ball around. Rental amount includes, water, sewer and trash. Pet friendly home with a 35lb maximum. Easy commute to I-275, Hwy 301 or even I-4, close to local shopping centers, local and chain restaurants. Close to Cinco Soccer Field, or for those that like to hike or kayak the Hillsborough River is blocks away and so many other family friendly entertainments just waiting for you! Vacant and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 N 47th St have any available units?
6403 N 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 6403 N 47th St have?
Some of 6403 N 47th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 N 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
6403 N 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 N 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 N 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 6403 N 47th St offer parking?
No, 6403 N 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 6403 N 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 N 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 N 47th St have a pool?
No, 6403 N 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 6403 N 47th St have accessible units?
No, 6403 N 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 N 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 N 47th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 N 47th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6403 N 47th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa