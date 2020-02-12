6403 N 47th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2/1 Home in Downtown Tampa! Tree lined street offers a renovated vintage home with tons of upgrades making this home highly desirable. Stepping onto the shady front porch you can see no expense was spared in updating this charming home. Neutral colors throughout just awaiting your personalized touch as you enter the foyer that opens into the open living room. Kitchen has a stainless-steel appliance package with granite counters and tile backsplash. Tile flooring throughout offers makes for easy cleaning. Bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of closet space. Shared bathroom has been completely updated with ceramic style drop in sink with large format tiles. Washer and dryer hookups are available in the laundry room. Partially fenced backyard is perfect for barbeque entertainment as the family tosses the ball around. Rental amount includes, water, sewer and trash. Pet friendly home with a 35lb maximum. Easy commute to I-275, Hwy 301 or even I-4, close to local shopping centers, local and chain restaurants. Close to Cinco Soccer Field, or for those that like to hike or kayak the Hillsborough River is blocks away and so many other family friendly entertainments just waiting for you! Vacant and available now!