6215 Oran St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated home. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is like new inside. Be the first to enjoy Recently painted interior and all new kitchen appliances (Stainless). New flooring in Master bedroom and cedar lined closet. New A/C Unit. Updated insulation, New windows and new roofing. This home is like new! AND with the house fully shaded by mature Oak trees the electric bill is going to reflect this all. You can enjoy cooking in this Kitchen with plenty of lighting and enough cabinets to store everything. You have plenty of choices to eat either at the Breakfast bar, eat-in Kitchen or on the completely screened in HUGE deck. The yard is AMAZING with Citrus trees throughout and Large Oak trees shade the peaceful plant garden yard. The home is on essentially two lots and is fenced in completely. Don't wait for someone else to lease this Gem, CALL NOW!!!