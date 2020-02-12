All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
6215 Oran St

6215 Oran Street · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Oran Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated home. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is like new inside. Be the first to enjoy Recently painted interior and all new kitchen appliances (Stainless). New flooring in Master bedroom and cedar lined closet. New A/C Unit. Updated insulation, New windows and new roofing. This home is like new! AND with the house fully shaded by mature Oak trees the electric bill is going to reflect this all. You can enjoy cooking in this Kitchen with plenty of lighting and enough cabinets to store everything. You have plenty of choices to eat either at the Breakfast bar, eat-in Kitchen or on the completely screened in HUGE deck. The yard is AMAZING with Citrus trees throughout and Large Oak trees shade the peaceful plant garden yard. The home is on essentially two lots and is fenced in completely. Don't wait for someone else to lease this Gem, CALL NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Oran St have any available units?
6215 Oran St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 6215 Oran St have?
Some of 6215 Oran St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Oran St currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Oran St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Oran St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Oran St is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Oran St offer parking?
No, 6215 Oran St does not offer parking.
Does 6215 Oran St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Oran St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Oran St have a pool?
No, 6215 Oran St does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Oran St have accessible units?
No, 6215 Oran St does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Oran St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Oran St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 Oran St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6215 Oran St has units with air conditioning.
