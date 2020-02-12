All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

5608 Terra Ceia Drive

5608 Terra Ceia Drive
Location

5608 Terra Ceia Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a spacious living and dining room that connect to each main area and perfect for entertaining. Tiled flooring running throughout the living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast nook, Bar area in the corner of the dining area and major appliances such as refrigerator and stove. All three bedrooms are roomy with good size closets. Bathroom has tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Laundry room with hook ups available and a nice open back yard perfect for outdoor activities.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have any available units?
5608 Terra Ceia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have?
Some of 5608 Terra Ceia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Terra Ceia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Terra Ceia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Terra Ceia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive offer parking?
No, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have a pool?
No, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 Terra Ceia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 Terra Ceia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

