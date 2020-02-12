5608 Terra Ceia Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a spacious living and dining room that connect to each main area and perfect for entertaining. Tiled flooring running throughout the living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast nook, Bar area in the corner of the dining area and major appliances such as refrigerator and stove. All three bedrooms are roomy with good size closets. Bathroom has tiled flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Laundry room with hook ups available and a nice open back yard perfect for outdoor activities.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.