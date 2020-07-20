5603 E 29TH AVE

Amenities

TAMPA - TRADEWINDS 5BR/2BA REMODELED HOME - Spacious 5BR/2BA remodeled home. Over 2000 sq feet! New kitchen, with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances, lots of storage, Spacious master suite! Remodeled baths, and large family room too! Fenced yard. Close to I-4, I-75, 56th St., Seminole Hard Rock Casino, downtown and Ybor City.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



