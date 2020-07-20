All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

5148 Puritan Cir

5148 Puritan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5148 Puritan Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom, one bath condo on the Hillsborough River. Bring your kayak or canoe and enjoy the community dock and boat slips. Condo spacious with over 800 square feet of living space. Community is gated with manned guard gate in the evening. Lots of community amenities to enjoy. Move in no sooner than 7/10/19. Unit does not accept section 8. Deposit is the same as one month's rent. Application fee is $75 for the first adult and $70 for each additional adult. There is also a $99 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Puritan Cir have any available units?
5148 Puritan Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 5148 Puritan Cir have?
Some of 5148 Puritan Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Puritan Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Puritan Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Puritan Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Puritan Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Puritan Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Puritan Cir offers parking.
Does 5148 Puritan Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5148 Puritan Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Puritan Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5148 Puritan Cir has a pool.
Does 5148 Puritan Cir have accessible units?
No, 5148 Puritan Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Puritan Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5148 Puritan Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5148 Puritan Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5148 Puritan Cir has units with air conditioning.
