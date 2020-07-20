5148 Puritan Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious one bedroom, one bath condo on the Hillsborough River. Bring your kayak or canoe and enjoy the community dock and boat slips. Condo spacious with over 800 square feet of living space. Community is gated with manned guard gate in the evening. Lots of community amenities to enjoy. Move in no sooner than 7/10/19. Unit does not accept section 8. Deposit is the same as one month's rent. Application fee is $75 for the first adult and $70 for each additional adult. There is also a $99 admin fee.