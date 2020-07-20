5148 Puritan Cir

Amenities
Spacious one bedroom, one bath condo on the Hillsborough River. Bring your kayak or canoe and enjoy the community dock and boat slips. Condo spacious with over 800 square feet of living space. Community is gated with manned guard gate in the evening. Lots of community amenities to enjoy. Move in no sooner than 7/10/19. Unit does not accept section 8. Deposit is the same as one month's rent. Application fee is $75 for the first adult and $70 for each additional adult. There is also a $99 admin fee.