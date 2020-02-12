All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

4732 Ashburn Pond Way

4732 Ashburn Pond Way
Location

4732 Ashburn Pond Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
- A comfortable 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with loft and one car garage. Downstairs you'll find a large living room, an inviting dining room with sliders overlooking a wooded area, and a galley kitchen with bar, open to both the living and dining area. The bright kitchen has oak cabinets and white appliances, lots of counter space for the chef, and a closet pantry. A half bath and washer and dryer utility closet are also located downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is located in the front of the home looking east, while the loft separates the secondary bedrooms from the master. The loft can function as a secondary living area, office or play area. All appliances are included- even the washer and dryer. Community amenities include a community pool, playground, and designated dog walking areas.

(RLNE5021931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

