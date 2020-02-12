4732 Ashburn Pond Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

- A comfortable 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with loft and one car garage. Downstairs you'll find a large living room, an inviting dining room with sliders overlooking a wooded area, and a galley kitchen with bar, open to both the living and dining area. The bright kitchen has oak cabinets and white appliances, lots of counter space for the chef, and a closet pantry. A half bath and washer and dryer utility closet are also located downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is located in the front of the home looking east, while the loft separates the secondary bedrooms from the master. The loft can function as a secondary living area, office or play area. All appliances are included- even the washer and dryer. Community amenities include a community pool, playground, and designated dog walking areas.



(RLNE5021931)