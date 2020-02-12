4709 Puritan Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

LOVELY CONDOMINIUM IN TEMPLE TERRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium. Home features an open floor plan. Inside utility room has stackable washer/dryer, with a peaceful patio area to enjoy your morning coffee. What a great location in a a friendly gated community that has two pools, assigned covered parking and 24 hour security. Close to everything Tampa Bay has to offer, from USF, Downtown, the Veteran's Hospital, shopping, I75, I4, and more.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1591403?accessKey=5d4e



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE5718674)