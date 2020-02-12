All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
4709 Puritan Circle
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

4709 Puritan Circle

4709 Puritan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Puritan Road, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
LOVELY CONDOMINIUM IN TEMPLE TERRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium. Home features an open floor plan. Inside utility room has stackable washer/dryer, with a peaceful patio area to enjoy your morning coffee. What a great location in a a friendly gated community that has two pools, assigned covered parking and 24 hour security. Close to everything Tampa Bay has to offer, from USF, Downtown, the Veteran's Hospital, shopping, I75, I4, and more.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1591403?accessKey=5d4e

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE5718674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Puritan Circle have any available units?
4709 Puritan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4709 Puritan Circle have?
Some of 4709 Puritan Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Puritan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Puritan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Puritan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Puritan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Puritan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Puritan Circle offers parking.
Does 4709 Puritan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4709 Puritan Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Puritan Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4709 Puritan Circle has a pool.
Does 4709 Puritan Circle have accessible units?
No, 4709 Puritan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Puritan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Puritan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Puritan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Puritan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

