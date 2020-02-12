4656 Ashburn Square Dr

Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Tampa! Upon entering, you will find wood flooring throughout leading you into the main living room. The living room is open, featuring decorative arches that add extra charm. Just off the living room is the dining room featuring a large sliding glass door that lets in lots of natural light and leads out into the backyard. The kitchen features wood cabinets, white appliances, and plenty of counter space. There is a half bath downstairs, which is perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs houses all the bedrooms as well as an additional loft space. The master bedroom is spacious and features an attached bath. The master bath features a shower/tub combo. The loft space is perfect for an additional play room, office, or den. The other two bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. The second guest bath is next to the loft area and features a shower/tub combo. The laundry is located downstairs in the hall closet. Washer and Dryer are provided for convenience. This townhome also comes with a one-car garage.



Rent: $1500

Security Deposit: $1500

Beds: 3

Bath: 2.5



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



No Pets Allowed



