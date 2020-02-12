All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

4656 Ashburn Square Dr

4656 Ashburn Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4656 Ashburn Square Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Tampa! Upon entering, you will find wood flooring throughout leading you into the main living room. The living room is open, featuring decorative arches that add extra charm. Just off the living room is the dining room featuring a large sliding glass door that lets in lots of natural light and leads out into the backyard. The kitchen features wood cabinets, white appliances, and plenty of counter space. There is a half bath downstairs, which is perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs houses all the bedrooms as well as an additional loft space. The master bedroom is spacious and features an attached bath. The master bath features a shower/tub combo. The loft space is perfect for an additional play room, office, or den. The other two bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet storage. The second guest bath is next to the loft area and features a shower/tub combo. The laundry is located downstairs in the hall closet. Washer and Dryer are provided for convenience. This townhome also comes with a one-car garage.

Rent: $1500
Security Deposit: $1500
Beds: 3
Bath: 2.5

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

