4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful townhome located in Ashburn Square community. Excellent 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Tile flooring in the Foyer and Kitchen with carpet in the living room/dining room and carpet throughout the 2nd floor. Freshly painted interior. One car garage. Full size washer and dryer on the 1st floor and a half bath. All bedrooms on the second floor. This is a fantastic community that also features a swimming pool. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways, Hard Rock Casino, Malls and much more. Sorry no pets allowed.