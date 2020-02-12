All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE
4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE

4503 Ashburn Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Ashburn Square Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome located in Ashburn Square community. Excellent 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Tile flooring in the Foyer and Kitchen with carpet in the living room/dining room and carpet throughout the 2nd floor. Freshly painted interior. One car garage. Full size washer and dryer on the 1st floor and a half bath. All bedrooms on the second floor. This is a fantastic community that also features a swimming pool. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways, Hard Rock Casino, Malls and much more. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4503 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
