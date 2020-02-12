4423 Ashburn Square Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
(Available Now) MOVE IN TODAY! - ASHBURN SQUARE - Tampa/Brandon Townhouse Rental CERAMIC TILES all over!! (MLK & I-75) Brandon Mall & Downtown Tampa ***Water Bill Included in Rent! **POOL! **Garage! - Gorgeous Tonwhouse Rentals! SPACIOUS TWO-STORY! PRIVATE NATURE DECK! ATTACHED GARAGE! NEW CARPET NEW PAINT Open Floorplans with Ceramic Tiles all over! Amazing ... Ashburn Square Townhouse Rentals are located in the popular Tampa/Brandon residential destination near Martin Luther King and I-175 with close access to the Brandon Mall Shopping corridor and equidistant to the business sectors and entertainment of Downtown Tampa! Fabulous relaxing grilling patio exteriors! Comfortable spacious interiors culminate into this amazing rental destination! Attached Garage +Spaces -Washer/Dryer Connections ... NO PETS**SPACIOUS! **ATTACHED GARAGES! **GRILLING SUN-DECKS! **NATURE VIEWS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
