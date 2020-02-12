All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE

4423 Ashburn Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4423 Ashburn Square Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
(Available Now) MOVE IN TODAY! - ASHBURN SQUARE - Tampa/Brandon Townhouse Rental CERAMIC TILES all over!! (MLK & I-75) Brandon Mall & Downtown Tampa ***Water Bill Included in Rent! **POOL! **Garage! - Gorgeous Tonwhouse Rentals! SPACIOUS TWO-STORY! PRIVATE NATURE DECK! ATTACHED GARAGE! NEW CARPET NEW PAINT Open Floorplans with Ceramic Tiles all over! Amazing ... Ashburn Square Townhouse Rentals are located in the popular Tampa/Brandon residential destination near Martin Luther King and I-175 with close access to the Brandon Mall Shopping corridor and equidistant to the business sectors and entertainment of Downtown Tampa! Fabulous relaxing grilling patio exteriors! Comfortable spacious interiors culminate into this amazing rental destination! Attached Garage +Spaces -Washer/Dryer Connections ... NO PETS**SPACIOUS! **ATTACHED GARAGES! **GRILLING SUN-DECKS! **NATURE VIEWS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 ASHBURN SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa