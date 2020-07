Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome for rent!! this is a 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms Townhouse in this high desirable community Sabal Pointe. Spacious eat in kitchen area, followed by an extended Dinning-Family room combo with an exit to a enclosed back patio. ALSO for SALE with LEASE to PURCHASE OPTION(Ideal for First time Home buyers) Schedule you private showing today !!