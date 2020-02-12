Amenities
4231 Key Thatch Dr - Property Id: 168937
Beautifully kept, incredible 2BR/2.5BA/1CG Townhouse with 1240 sqf in a Nice Newer Community Sabal Pointe with a community Pool. Great Open Floor Plan, Brand New AC unit, had been updated with new flooring & paint. It offers, on the ground floor, Granite tops, Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, a Big Living and Dining room Combo with triple sliders leading out to the screen enclosed covered Lanai. A half Bath is downstairs. Upstairs has split 2 Bedrooms, 2nd Bathroom and Laundry Closet. Very Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet, Bath Tub. Washer and Dryer included. Community pool. An ideal location convenient to all of life's needs, Easy access and just a few minutes to Highway I-75, I-4 and US-301; Great location for commuters to Downtown Brandon, Downtown Tampa, and South Tampa & MacDill A.F.B. Convenient for shopping, restaurants, hospitals, . Available NOW. $1,295/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Removal. Pls text Hank Wong at 813-500-8831
Sky International Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168937
Property Id 168937
(RLNE5828040)