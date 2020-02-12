All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
4231 Key Thatch Dr
4231 Key Thatch Dr

4231 Key Thatch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Key Thatch Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4231 Key Thatch Dr - Property Id: 168937

Beautifully kept, incredible 2BR/2.5BA/1CG Townhouse with 1240 sqf in a Nice Newer Community Sabal Pointe with a community Pool. Great Open Floor Plan, Brand New AC unit, had been updated with new flooring & paint. It offers, on the ground floor, Granite tops, Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, a Big Living and Dining room Combo with triple sliders leading out to the screen enclosed covered Lanai. A half Bath is downstairs. Upstairs has split 2 Bedrooms, 2nd Bathroom and Laundry Closet. Very Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet, Bath Tub. Washer and Dryer included. Community pool. An ideal location convenient to all of life's needs, Easy access and just a few minutes to Highway I-75, I-4 and US-301; Great location for commuters to Downtown Brandon, Downtown Tampa, and South Tampa & MacDill A.F.B. Convenient for shopping, restaurants, hospitals, . Available NOW. $1,295/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Removal. Pls text Hank Wong at 813-500-8831
Sky International Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168937
Property Id 168937

(RLNE5828040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have any available units?
4231 Key Thatch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have?
Some of 4231 Key Thatch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Key Thatch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Key Thatch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Key Thatch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Key Thatch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr offer parking?
No, 4231 Key Thatch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4231 Key Thatch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4231 Key Thatch Dr has a pool.
Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have accessible units?
No, 4231 Key Thatch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Key Thatch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Key Thatch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4231 Key Thatch Dr has units with air conditioning.

