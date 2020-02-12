Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

4231 Key Thatch Dr - Property Id: 168937



Beautifully kept, incredible 2BR/2.5BA/1CG Townhouse with 1240 sqf in a Nice Newer Community Sabal Pointe with a community Pool. Great Open Floor Plan, Brand New AC unit, had been updated with new flooring & paint. It offers, on the ground floor, Granite tops, Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, a Big Living and Dining room Combo with triple sliders leading out to the screen enclosed covered Lanai. A half Bath is downstairs. Upstairs has split 2 Bedrooms, 2nd Bathroom and Laundry Closet. Very Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet, Bath Tub. Washer and Dryer included. Community pool. An ideal location convenient to all of life's needs, Easy access and just a few minutes to Highway I-75, I-4 and US-301; Great location for commuters to Downtown Brandon, Downtown Tampa, and South Tampa & MacDill A.F.B. Convenient for shopping, restaurants, hospitals, . Available NOW. $1,295/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Removal. Pls text Hank Wong at 813-500-8831

Sky International Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168937

Property Id 168937



(RLNE5828040)