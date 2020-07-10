All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
4210 Bismarck Palm Dr

4210 Bismark Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Bismark Palm Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Sabal Pointe Townhome 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath is located in a the quiet community. This Townhome features a great room style neutral colors throughout with screen patio and 1-Car Garage. Kitchen is open and airy has plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom includes a nice size walk-in closet and master bath with shower/tub. The community offers a community swimming pool and clubhouse. Convenient location with easy access to I-4, I-75, Major Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Beaches and Macdill Airforce base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have any available units?
4210 Bismarck Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have?
Some of 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Bismarck Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr offers parking.
Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr has a pool.
Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Bismarck Palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

