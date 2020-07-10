4210 Bismarck Palm Dr

Amenities

Sabal Pointe Townhome 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath is located in a the quiet community. This Townhome features a great room style neutral colors throughout with screen patio and 1-Car Garage. Kitchen is open and airy has plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom includes a nice size walk-in closet and master bath with shower/tub. The community offers a community swimming pool and clubhouse. Convenient location with easy access to I-4, I-75, Major Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Beaches and Macdill Airforce base.