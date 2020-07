Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Beautiful 2BR/2.5 BA Townhome close to I-75. Conveniently located near Brandon mall, movie theaters and restaurants. It's beautiful,nice and comfortable. There is upgraded ceramic tile floor through out the first floor and carpet on the second floor. The bedrooms are very spacious. All appliances are included. Hurry before this one is gone!