All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE

4135 Bismark Palm Drive · (727) 481-8875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4135 Bismark Palm Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A MUST SEE! Beautifully kept, Contemporary 2BR+Loft/2.5BA/1 Car Garage Townhouse (Public Record Shows 3 BR), 1504 Sqf with a Covered Screen Back Porch in a Nice Newer Community “Sabal Pointe” with a Community Pool. Great Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings and Big Windows make this unit Bright and Cozy! Recently Installed beautiful Rectangular Ceramic Tile Flooring on the 1st Floor. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, Nice Cabinets, Built-in Microwave, a Big Living and Dining room Combo with triple sliders leading out to the screen enclosed covered Porch. A half Bath is downstairs. Upstairs, there are Large Split 2 Bedrooms, a Big Loft with Closet and 2 Bathrooms. Very Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and own bath. All Bedrooms, Loft and Living room have Ceiling Fans with Light. The Washer and Dryer provided are also in the Laundry closet upstairs. The owner will pay HOA fee for you to use community pool. Well-maintained Community "Sabal Pointe" is an ideal location convenient to all of life's needs, Easy access and just a few minutes to Highway I-75, I-4 and US-301; Great location for commuters to Downtown Brandon, Downtown Tampa, South Tampa & MacDill A.F.B.,... Convenient for going Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals, …. Available NOW. $1,300/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Removal. Call today for more info and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have any available units?
4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity