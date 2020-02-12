4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A MUST SEE! Beautifully kept, Contemporary 2BR+Loft/2.5BA/1 Car Garage Townhouse (Public Record Shows 3 BR), 1504 Sqf with a Covered Screen Back Porch in a Nice Newer Community “Sabal Pointe” with a Community Pool. Great Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings and Big Windows make this unit Bright and Cozy! Recently Installed beautiful Rectangular Ceramic Tile Flooring on the 1st Floor. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen, Nice Cabinets, Built-in Microwave, a Big Living and Dining room Combo with triple sliders leading out to the screen enclosed covered Porch. A half Bath is downstairs. Upstairs, there are Large Split 2 Bedrooms, a Big Loft with Closet and 2 Bathrooms. Very Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and own bath. All Bedrooms, Loft and Living room have Ceiling Fans with Light. The Washer and Dryer provided are also in the Laundry closet upstairs. The owner will pay HOA fee for you to use community pool. Well-maintained Community "Sabal Pointe" is an ideal location convenient to all of life's needs, Easy access and just a few minutes to Highway I-75, I-4 and US-301; Great location for commuters to Downtown Brandon, Downtown Tampa, South Tampa & MacDill A.F.B.,... Convenient for going Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals, …. Available NOW. $1,300/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Removal. Call today for more info and showings.