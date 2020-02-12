4005 Fawn Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking media room

Cozy 2/1 located in the safe and quiet community of King's Forest. Just a 5 minute ride to The Florida State Fairgrounds, Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Interstate 4, and Interstate 75. This home has clean landscaping, a large front yard, and a large backyard. Equipped with energy efficient appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and built in microwave), new Vivint security system w/ doorbell camera, new hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, marble countertop in bathroom, laundry room, new 8x8 shed for storage, covered porch, covered carport, central AC, and pet friendly. Call or text 813-992-7092 for more info.

Cozy 2/1 located in the safe and quiet community of King's Forest. Just a 5 minute ride to The Florida State Fairgrounds, Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Interstate 4, and Interstate 75. This home has clean landscaping, a large front yard, and a large backyard. Equipped with energy efficient appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and built in microwave), new Vivint security system w/ doorbell camera, new hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, marble countertop in bathroom, laundry room, new 8x8 shed for storage, covered porch, covered carport, central AC, and pet friendly. Call or text 813-992-7092 for more info.