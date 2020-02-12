All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:02 PM

4005 Fawn Circle

4005 Fawn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Fawn Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Cozy 2/1 located in the safe and quiet community of King's Forest. Just a 5 minute ride to The Florida State Fairgrounds, Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Interstate 4, and Interstate 75. This home has clean landscaping, a large front yard, and a large backyard. Equipped with energy efficient appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and built in microwave), new Vivint security system w/ doorbell camera, new hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, marble countertop in bathroom, laundry room, new 8x8 shed for storage, covered porch, covered carport, central AC, and pet friendly. Call or text 813-992-7092 for more info.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Fawn Circle have any available units?
4005 Fawn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4005 Fawn Circle have?
Some of 4005 Fawn Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Fawn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Fawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Fawn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Fawn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Fawn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Fawn Circle offers parking.
Does 4005 Fawn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Fawn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Fawn Circle have a pool?
No, 4005 Fawn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Fawn Circle have accessible units?
No, 4005 Fawn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Fawn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Fawn Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Fawn Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4005 Fawn Circle has units with air conditioning.
