All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 3815 Carroway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
3815 Carroway Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 4:17 PM

3815 Carroway Street

3815 Carroway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3815 Carroway Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 off special 1st Month's Rent! New gravel driveway coming soon!!

Great 4/2 with inside laundry hookup. This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com or call 727-238-1880 The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.
This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Carroway Street have any available units?
3815 Carroway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 3815 Carroway Street currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Carroway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Carroway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Carroway Street is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Carroway Street offer parking?
No, 3815 Carroway Street does not offer parking.
Does 3815 Carroway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Carroway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Carroway Street have a pool?
No, 3815 Carroway Street does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Carroway Street have accessible units?
No, 3815 Carroway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Carroway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Carroway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Carroway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Carroway Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa