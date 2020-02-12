3815 Carroway Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 off special 1st Month's Rent! New gravel driveway coming soon!!



Great 4/2 with inside laundry hookup. This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com or call 727-238-1880 The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



Pet Policy

Cats allowed

Dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.