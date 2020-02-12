All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3803 Carroway Street

3803 Carroway Street · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Carroway Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is cute and spacious! Large open living room as you enter the home. Kitchen on your left that comes stocked with tiled flooring, granite counter tops, all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom comes with a closet and full bathroom with vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Second full bathroom also has a vanity sink, tiled flooring and a standing shower. Front porch, utility hook ups and an extra storage shed behind the home. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Carroway Street have any available units?
3803 Carroway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 3803 Carroway Street have?
Some of 3803 Carroway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Carroway Street currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Carroway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Carroway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Carroway Street is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Carroway Street offer parking?
No, 3803 Carroway Street does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Carroway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Carroway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Carroway Street have a pool?
No, 3803 Carroway Street does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Carroway Street have accessible units?
No, 3803 Carroway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Carroway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Carroway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Carroway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3803 Carroway Street has units with air conditioning.
