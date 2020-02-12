3803 Carroway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is cute and spacious! Large open living room as you enter the home. Kitchen on your left that comes stocked with tiled flooring, granite counter tops, all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom comes with a closet and full bathroom with vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Second full bathroom also has a vanity sink, tiled flooring and a standing shower. Front porch, utility hook ups and an extra storage shed behind the home. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.