All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 3705 CARROWAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
3705 CARROWAY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3705 CARROWAY STREET

3705 Carroway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3705 Carroway Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready! The surrounding Residential Neighborhood Grant Park area is family oriented, and perfect for easy living. The yard is completely fenced. You will love the fresh and bright, open floor plan with custom kitchen cabinets with soft close doors, granite countertops, updated stainless steel appliances. The roof, wood laminate and carpet flooring, bath fixtures, and ceiling fans are brand new. Minutes to Seminole Hard Rock Casino, the Florida State Fairgrounds, Ybor, the future home of the Tampa Rays Stadium, Downtown Tampa by car and easy Access to the Crosstown Expressway, Interstate 275 and to Eastern Hillsborough County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have any available units?
3705 CARROWAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have?
Some of 3705 CARROWAY STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 CARROWAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3705 CARROWAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 CARROWAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3705 CARROWAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET offer parking?
No, 3705 CARROWAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 CARROWAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have a pool?
No, 3705 CARROWAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3705 CARROWAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 CARROWAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 CARROWAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 CARROWAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with BalconiesEast Lake-Orient Park Cheap Places
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa