3614 N 72nd Ave B.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3614 N 72nd Ave B

3614 North 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3614 North 72nd Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3/2 Duplex with screen room / backyard - Property Id: 182646

This is a 3 bed 2 full bath Spacious Duplex available in very convenient and good location Close to I4 in Orient Park area. The house has fenced lot backyard utility and laundry room. This place is totally renovated has ceramic tiles throughout has new water heater good sized kitchen ceiling fans all rooms window, central air, window treatment all rooms and a big screen room attached to the master room french doors overlooking a nice open back yard. This has a great room plan 2 bedrooms are by the living room in the front side has a hallway bathroom with Tub. Master room is in the back of the house has complete privacy is towards the back of the house after the Kitchen area. Master Bath has Vanity and attached bath with shower.
Priced right & economical located in very convenient location and is close to I4, I75 and Cross Town Expressway. Ideal for small family and is priced below most 3/2 rentals.
Basic screening application required.
Please call / text Jay 8136180181 for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182646
Property Id 182646

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5735452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have any available units?
3614 N 72nd Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have?
Some of 3614 N 72nd Ave B's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 N 72nd Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3614 N 72nd Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 N 72nd Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 3614 N 72nd Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B offer parking?
No, 3614 N 72nd Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 N 72nd Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have a pool?
No, 3614 N 72nd Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3614 N 72nd Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 N 72nd Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 N 72nd Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3614 N 72nd Ave B has units with air conditioning.

