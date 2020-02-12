3614 N 72nd Ave B.

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 3/2 Duplex with screen room / backyard - Property Id: 182646



This is a 3 bed 2 full bath Spacious Duplex available in very convenient and good location Close to I4 in Orient Park area. The house has fenced lot backyard utility and laundry room. This place is totally renovated has ceramic tiles throughout has new water heater good sized kitchen ceiling fans all rooms window, central air, window treatment all rooms and a big screen room attached to the master room french doors overlooking a nice open back yard. This has a great room plan 2 bedrooms are by the living room in the front side has a hallway bathroom with Tub. Master room is in the back of the house has complete privacy is towards the back of the house after the Kitchen area. Master Bath has Vanity and attached bath with shower.

Priced right & economical located in very convenient location and is close to I4, I75 and Cross Town Expressway. Ideal for small family and is priced below most 3/2 rentals.

Basic screening application required.

Please call / text Jay 8136180181 for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182646

Property Id 182646



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5735452)